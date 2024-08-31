Our Daily Show! Grid Solar LLC: Community Involvement, System Design, and More!

HIGHLAND - With a new net metering policy hitting Ameren Illinois customers in January 2025, GRID Solar encourages people to call them now for information about solar energy.

Jason Mitchell, co-owner of GRID Solar, explained that the net metering change means people with solar systems will likely see an increase in their winter power bills. However, those who already have a solar system installed will be grandfathered in for 15 years. This means your system will follow the net metering guidelines that are currently in place, where you don’t see a significant increase in your winter power bills.

In order to get your solar system installed by Dec. 13, 2024, and therefore be grandfathered into the net metering guidelines, Mitchell encourages people to call GRID Solar, LLC, by Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. After Sept. 1, the company will focus on designing systems that work for the new net metering guidelines.

“We’ve got a lot of projects in the pipeline getting ready to get installed by Dec. 13 with that big net metering change,” Mitchell explained. “It’s a busy part of the year anyway just because everybody wants to be installed for their tax credit before next year. So oddly, early winter is the busiest time for solar, and this year is definitely no exception.”

Going forward, GRID Solar will design systems that include batteries. Mitchell said his own home has a system with a battery, and he highly recommends this as the net metering guidelines change.

“Everybody’s going to need a battery so that they can support their power instead of sending it to the grid,” Mitchell said. “And that does cost more and it extends the payback of your solar system, but now you have power during power outages. You are grid-resilient. You’re not reliant on that anymore. So while it’s a little bit more out of pocket in the beginning, you get a lot more.”

While GRID Solar is prepared to adjust aspects of their process with the net metering change, their customer service and dedication to the industry will stay the same. Mitchell noted that unlike other solar companies, GRID Solar doesn’t go door to door or pressure customers into making decisions.

Instead, they meet customers at places like the Alton Farmers Market or the Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The person you talk to will follow up with you. They pride themselves on customer service; Mitchell said his installers have even been known to clean their customers’ gutters if they find themselves on the roof with extra time.

“Most solar companies go around and do the door-knocking thing,” Mitchell pointed out. “But what we have found is that the old-school way is still the best way. Most of our business is referral business, or we are literally out in public talking to people in a place or a way that they feel comfortable talking to us.”

When it comes to actually designing and installing your system, GRID Solar will look at your power bill to determine what you need. They will install the most efficient system for you.

“We don’t do cookie-cutter systems. They are made specifically for your family or your person in this house and the home itself,” Mitchell explained. “We’re happy to help you out with whatever you need. I’m going to make it happen for you.”

GRID Solar encourages you to call them to determine if solar is right for you and what system will work best for your property. For more information about GRID Solar, LLC, and their work, you can visit their official website at GRIDSolarLLC.com or their Facebook page.