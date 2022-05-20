ALTON – Greg Lorsbach, a physical therapist with Alton Memorial Hospital’s Human Motion Institute, was named the 2021 Employee of the Year in a selection by hospital leadership from among last year’s 12 Employees of the Month.

Although AMH was unable to hold its annual Employee Awards Banquet again this year because of the pandemic, the hospital was still able to honor several of its top staff members during the recent Health Care Week.

“Greg is frequently mentioned by name during inpatient discharge phone calls, which is indicative of Greg's impression and impact,” said Sue Walker, MBA, manager of Rehabilitation Services at Alton Memorial. “He is humble and kind, the epitome of a great team player, and it is an honor to work with Greg.”

Lorsbach graduated from Maryville University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy. Greg has been with BJC since 2002 at AMH, then Missouri Baptist, then he returned to AMH in 2007. He has worked in a variety of settings including outpatient orthopedics and hospital-based outpatient and inpatient services. He has specialized in vestibular rehabilitation, outpatient orthopedics and acute inpatient rehabilitation.

“I am truly honored to receive this type of recognition,” Lorsbach said. “I was really surprised, and who wouldn't be? The only way that this type of honor was ever attainable is related to all of the people that I have working around me.”

In the nomination for Greg as the Employee of the Month last summer, Donna Bizaillion of Surgical Services wrote that:

“Greg is an amazing physical therapist. He is so patient and encouraging with his patients. It is great to watch him with our post-op total joint patients as he prepares them for discharge. He does a great job explaining and demonstrating as he assists his patients to accomplish what he asks of them. A few weeks ago we had a challenging, likely non-compliant patient who needed crutch/walker training. Greg recognized the challenge of the patient’s situation and went to work. He made sure the patient got the correct assist devise that would be the safest option for him and spent extra time with education. I appreciate Greg’s expertise with our patients and I’m grateful to have him on our team!”

