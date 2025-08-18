ALTON - Cloverleaf Golf Course and the Alton Golf Hall of Fame hosted the 72nd Annual Alton Gold Medal Championship on August 16th and 17th.

Godfrey resident Greg Dixon clenched his spot yet again, walking away with the title of Alton City Champion. This year, the two-day event drew close to 80 participants, with competitors from all around the Riverbend community.

“I was honored to play and represent Cloverleaf in this year’s competition, explained Cloverleaf’s General Manager Sean Enke. “I was even more honored to award the trophy to Greg for a second time. He is one of the best golfers in our area. He has a way of staying calm and collected and makes the shot look easy when it matters most.”

Dixon explained that he had doubts throughout the event but claimed that making some big putts helped him take the lead during the two-day event.

“It was definitely not the start I was looking for on Saturday. I ended up being 5 over [par] through seven holes. I started a couple back on day two as well. It quickly became more about the short game—making shots and making putts.”

Fellow Godfrey resident Michael Holtz and Dixon were tied for 1st place after the conclusion of day two. A sudden-death playoff was held on Hole 11, then 17, then 18 as needed. After tying on Hole 11, each golfer laid up near a water hazard, eventually hitting their second shots onto the green.

Holtz putt from the fringe, narrowly missing from approximately 10 feet. Dixon was able to sink a 6-foot putt to claim first place overall for the event and finished four under par for the weekend.

Additional winners from the event are as follows: Flight A Champion Brian Gebben of Alton. Flight B Champion Jered Hogan of Wood River. Flight C Champion Ryan Jenkins of Bethalto. Champion Flight Runner-up Michael Holtz of Godfrey. Senior Flight Division Champion Kevin Kuddes of Godfrey.

Dixon will be honored at the Alton Golf Hall of Fame ceremony hosted by Cloverleaf Golf Course in early October.

For additional information on the 2025 Alton City Championship results or the induction ceremony, call 618-462-3022 or visit Cloverleaf’s Facebook page.

