Couples names: Greg & Lauren LeClaire

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: October 12, 1984

Date married: October 2, 2009

What makes your relationship special? WE dated in high school. She became the Queen of Highland in 1987. I was in the Navy and asked Lauren to marry me but she refused. 24 years later we got together and have been married for 13 years. She is now an RN and I am a mechanic. She is the LOVE of my life.

Share a memory you have made together: My goodness I took a hard drive down to Riverbender tech suppor and they recovered our drive. So many pictures of us back when we started out together. 8 kids but none of our own. Lauren is an amazing woman.

More like this: