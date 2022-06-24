Greenville University’s Partnership With St. John’s College Of Nursing Approved By Higher Learning Commission Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE, Il. — Greenville University and St. John’s College of Nursing are pleased to announce that the Higher Learning Commission has approved their partnership offering Greenville University students a four-year path to earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on the Greenville campus. Currently, Greenville students complete their pre-nursing courses at Greenville University, then go to St. John’s College of Nursing to complete the final two years of study in Springfield, including clinicals at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has now approved a second pathway for Greenville University students allowing them to complete their pre-nursing coursework at Greenville, then enter the St. John’s College of Nursing program on Greenville’s campus. The clinical experiences will take place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, and other HSHS hospitals in the southern part of the state. With this HLC approval, students will be admitted through this pathway in the fall of 2022. “This program is the result of a partnership that began months ago between like-minded, missional organizations who desire to see qualified nurses of character graduate to serve people – many in this very region,” says Suzanne Davis, J.D., MBA, president of Greenville University. “We are so pleased to bring an outstanding nursing degree program to Greenville, Illinois. I am grateful for St. John’s College and HSHS and excited for what we will do together to benefit both students and this region.” A groundbreaking ceremony recently took place on Greenville University’s campus for the future site of classrooms and dormitories for the nursing instruction program at the University. The building will be named Kaufmann Hall in recognition of Dr. M. Kenneth Kaufmann and family for their extraordinary generosity, hospitality, and service to Greenville University. Article continues after sponsor message “We are thrilled that we will now be able to offer St. John’s College of Nursing courses for Greenville University students on their campus,” said Charlene Aaron, Ph.D., RN, chancellor, and professor at St. John’s College of Nursing. “This will offer area students a chance to attend nursing school and meet their educational goals in a more efficient manner, saving them both time and money as they complete their degree.” HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager, MHA, RN, FACHE, shared her excitement at welcoming nursing students as a clinical site. “This offers many area students a chance to experience health care in a rural setting, while also growing our own future nurses. I’m confident that many may choose to stay in our rural hospital setting to care for family, friends, and neighbors, another way we are continuing to keep care local,” she said. “For those who move on to any number of health care settings, we will have given them a great learning environment to provide high-quality compassionate care anywhere.” During the clinical portion of the program, participants can gain experience in areas ranging from general medical, surgical care, cardiac care, obstetric, wound care, cardiac rehab, home, health, and hospice. A mobile simulation unit on GU’s campus and a simulation laboratory available at Holy Family Hospital will feature exam rooms and patient rooms that resemble the real thing. Those interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on the Greenville campus can apply at www.greenville.edu/programs/nursing. About Greenville University Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Greenville University empowers students for lives of character and service through hands-on experiential learning and transforming Christ-centered education in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional studies. www.greenville.edu. About St. John’s College St. John’s College, a department of St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois, is the oldest Catholic hospital-based school of nursing in the United States. In 1886, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis founded St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. Their mission was to care for the sick and needy of the community in a spirit of joy, respect, and commitment to competence. Initially, the school was created as a two-year diploma program to educate members of the founding religious order. In 1912 the school accepted the first lay women. St. John's School of Nursing transitioned into St. John's College in 1991. Today, St. John's College students can earn a Bachelor's or Master of Science in Nursing degree. During our long and rich history, we have undergone many transitions. However, the constant has been dedication to the education of professional nurses whose practice exemplifies excellence in health care. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending