GREENVILLE - Greenville University is pleased to name Jonathan Das of Godfrey, IL, as a recipient of the McAllaster Honors Scholarship. This $20,500 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

Jonathan exhibits the leadership qualities and academic excellence the University and scholarship sponsors look for when choosing a recipient.

The McAllaster Honors Scholarship program nurtures excellent students who are especially gifted to serve God and neighbor through the work of Christian learning and research.

"Learning is a joyous enterprise," said longtime GU Professor of English Elva McAllaster, namesake of GU's honors program. Students will understand what she meant when they take part in this intimate learning community with its rich academic, social, and spiritual experiences.

Program opportunities include uniquely challenging academic coursework, an honors thesis, and special events.

To qualify for the McAllaster Scholars program, students must have a high school GPA of 3.3 or higher. The program is limited to thirty students per year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jonathan will be a part of a group of scholars who will be trained for future leadership on campus, host events for other groups, and promote academic pursuits throughout the campus community.

We congratulate Jonathan Das on this auspicious award.

Greenville University has a unique approach to student scholarships, investing in students who receive leadership scholarships, preparing them for leadership on campus and for lives of character and service beyond their years in college.

One hundred percent of students at Greenville University receive some form of financial aid. To qualify for this and other scholarships at Greenville University, apply at Greenville.edu/apply.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this: