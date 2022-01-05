GREENVILLE - Greenville University is now recognized by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™, furthering the University’s commitment to preparedness and safety for its students.

The Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ initiative is developed in partnership with the NOAA and the National Weather Service for organizations to help serve the public by strengthening our national resilience against extreme weather events. The WRN Ambassador™ initiative is an effort to formally recognize NOAA partners who are improving the nation’s readiness against extreme weather, water, and climate events. As a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™, Greenville University is committing to work with the NOAA and other Ambassadors to strengthen national resilience against extreme weather.

“Greenville University is committed to the safety of our students,” says Shawn Foles, GU director of campus safety. “[This program] shows that we take seriously our role to keep students safe here on campus, including keeping them informed about severe weather conditions. This ambassadorship will open up the opportunity to further partner with the National Weather Service out of St. Louis on targeted initiatives like Severe Weather and Cold Weather Awareness weeks.”

Foles adds that one of the most beneficial aspects of the partnership is that the University’s severe weather response plans will be reviewed by partners of the National Weather Service, ensuring GU students are equipped with the best science and data-based plans the institution can offer.

According to the National Weather Service, WRN Ambassadors serve a pivotal role in affecting societal change — helping to build a nation that is ready, responsive, and resilient to the impacts of extreme weather and water events. To be officially recognized as a WRN Ambassador, an organization must commit to:

Promoting Weather-Ready Nation messages and themes to their stakeholders;

Engaging with NOAA personnel on potential collaboration opportunities;

Sharing their success stories of preparedness and resiliency;

Serving as an example by educating employees on workplace preparedness

GU joins more than 11,700 other groups including Saint Louis University, Washington University, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and Ameren Illinois as part of the program.

“[Being certified as a NOAA Weather Ready Nation Ambassador™] means those outside our walls recognize our commitment to student safety,” Foles says. “It also provides relationships and resources to make our campus even safer for our students.”

For more information about the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ initiative visit weather.gov/wrn/ambassadors.



Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

