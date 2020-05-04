GREENVILLE – The Board of Trustees for Greenville University convened Sunday, April 26 and accepted the resignation of Ivan Filby, who has served the institution as President since 2013.

As he entered his third term, Filby approached the Board Chair about an appropriate time to bring his presidency to a close, and continued to make the timing of that action a prayerful decision.

Together, they agreed that 2019-20 was not the appropriate time given a pending mid-cycle visit from the Higher Learning Commission, the regional accrediting body for the institution. Greenville University received high marks from the HLC, indicating institutional compliance with all accreditation requirements.

With the COVID-19 crisis impacting higher education in unpredictable ways, Filby sensed that this might be a good time to transition from his role. His resignation would offer the university significant savings and provide a final opportunity for him to lead out in a positive way for the good of the institution.

The Board of Trustees has appointed Executive Vice President Suzanne Davis as Acting President for the remaining two-year term. The board of trustees granted the Filby’s a well-deserved sabbatical through the end of July.

“As I started my adventure with Greenville University, I couldn’t have imagined the opportunities and challenges ahead. I have served as a professor, department chair, faculty moderator, and now I’m in my third term as president. I’ve interacted with hundreds of bright and inspiring students. I’ve worked with brilliant and creative faculty. I’ve traveled the country and the world as an advocate and spokesperson for this great institution. My life has been deeply enriched by my experiences with Greenville, and I feel enormous gratitude for God’s faithfulness each step,” says Filby.

Fifteen years ago, Ivan and his family came from Dublin, Ireland to Greenville University, where he and his wife Kathie served as faculty for a number of years.



