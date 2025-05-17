GREENVILLE—The graduating class of 2025 at Greenville University enjoyed a well-deserved celebration last weekend, featuring a Baccalaureate service and an outdoor Commencement ceremony attended by hundreds of family members and friends.

Two speakers inspired the graduates during the weekend: Professor Ben Wayman, who delivered the Baccalaureate message Friday evening, and LaShanna (Sha) Farley, who gave the Commencement address.

The Baccalaureate ceremony allows the Greenville University community to express gratitude to God for his faithfulness throughout students' collegiate journeys. It highlights the gifts of friendships, faculty, and sacred spaces that have transformed lives at Greenville, reflecting Christ's call to service. Additionally, it offers a moment for the community to pray for graduates and their families as they embark on this significant transition.

Ben Wayman, speaker for the evening, holds the James F. and Leona N. Andrews Chair for Christianity at Greenville University. He is the chair of the Bastian School of Theology, Philosophy, and Ministry, and an Associate Professor of Theology. Additionally, Wayman serves as Program Director of Theological Studies, manages the THEO 110 Experience, oversees the Ministry Internship Program, and is the senior pastor of St. Paul’s Free Methodist Church in Greenville.

Professor Wayman earned a bachelor of arts in Philosophy and Psychology from GreenvilleCollege in 2002, followed by a master of divinity from Duke Divinity School and a Ph.D. in historical theology from Saint Louis University.

Wayman asserted that Matthew’s gospel presents the good news that: Jesus is Emmanuel, God with us. He also mentioned the Great Commission, in which Jesus sends out prepared disciples for mission. Wayman encouraged graduates by affirming that God wants them, believes in them, and is always with them.

The commencement ceremony took place at 9 am on Saturday morning. The GU community invited its graduates to join in celebration, gratitude, and praise as they close one chapter andbegin the next.

LaShanna (Sha) Farley delivered the commencement address. Sha is the Chief Human Resources Officer and President of Kenosis Leadership LLC and serves as a director at Brotherhood Mutual. With more than 25 years of global human resources experience, she has developed innovative workforce strategies that align with organizational goals. Sha earned a BA in Sociology from Vanderbilt University and a master’s in human resources and labor relations from the University of Illinois.

Farley challenged students with a speech titled “Pro X – Fitness for Life.” She discussed the home fitness program P90X, created by Beachbody in 2005. The "P" stands for Power, "90" indicates the number of days required to achieve the promised results, and "X" signifies Extreme.

To lead a truly fit life, Farley emphasized the need for Holy Spirit power, a lifelong commitment to a relationship with God, and an intense pursuit of wisdom above all else. GU conferred diplomas to 256 graduates. The University also presented awards to several students and announced its outstanding faculty member of the year.

Callie Adkins from Mascoutah, Illinois, received the prestigious President's Citation Award, recognizing her outstanding academic achievements in a Christian liberal arts context. Graduating summa cum laude, she earned a bachelor of science in psychology and a bachelor of social work. Nominating professors spoke of Adkin’s work to integrate her Christian faith into her studies, her exceptional work, and her emotional and spiritual maturity.

Makenna Hintz from Peoria, Illinois, received the 2025 President's Award for Character and Service. This award recognizes a graduating senior who exemplifies unwavering Christian character and dedication to serving others. Nominated by faculty, recipients show selflessness, integrity, and a noble spirit, making a positive impact on their community. Graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in biology and chemistry, Hintz distinguished herself through her academic excellence, servant leadership, and steadfast faith. Nominating professors highlighted Makenna’s two-term leadership as class president, her faithful, humble and leadership approach, and her inspiration to other students.

Also recognized was Cate Cota from Roundup, Montana, who received the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award. As Greenville University’s Student Laureate for 2024–2025, she received a certificate, medallion, $1,000 stipend, and a challenge coin. Cota was nominated by Professors Keeli Snow, Jane Bell, and Donna Matanane for her leadership, academic excellence, and service to humanity. The professors spoke of Cota’s academic excellence, leadership, and profound commitment to community service.

Professor Scott Pattenaude received the 2025 Outstanding Faculty Award, named for former president W. Richard Stephens. Nominating students praised him as an excellent teacher who explains concepts clearly. They highlighted his willingness to help, patience, and the impact of his personal faith, noting that he embraces difficult conversations between religion and science, fostering both educational and personal growth.

Professor PaCenaude earned his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Purdue University and joined Greenville University as a full-time faculty member in 2019. He recently received tenure and was promoted to associate professor of chemistry. In addition to teaching and advising, he serves as the Program Director for Chemistry and the University’s Chemical Hygiene Officer. Professor PaCenaude lives in Greenville with his wife, Shannon, and their three children: Evie, Leo, and Aris.

Commencement Weekend at Greenville University began with a concert by the university’s choir, followed by the ivy-cuttng ceremony – a bookend to the ivy-planting ceremony that occurred when the students were first-year students – symbolizing the conclusion of the students' *me together and sending them out to be models of character and service to the world.

After the commencement address, diplomas were distributed by Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jeannie Trudell. Board President Jerry Hood and Board Member Melissa Westover introduced Rise Up 2030, a plan for the university's future and comprehensive campaign unveiled by President Suzanne Davis. The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Alma Mater, led by Professor Richard Beans, and a benediction by President Davis.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with over 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, gap program, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, IL, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Greenville University’s mission is to empower students for lives of character and service through a transforming Christ-centered education. At Greenville University students are seen, known, and inspired as global citizens fueled by immersive experiences, innovative learning, and a deeply connected community, anchored in a transformative relationship with God. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

