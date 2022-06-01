GREENVILLE, Il. – Greenville University recently honored four faculty members retiring this summer. GU Chief Academic Officer Brian Hartley, Professor of History Richard Huston, Professor of Spanish Brian Reinhard, and Professor of Physics and Engineering Hyung Choi will retire after a combined 88 years serving the GU community and its students.

Brian Hartley retires in July as professor, dean of faculty, and chief academic officer, having served 29 years – 19 years as a faculty member and 10 years as an administrator.

Ordained in the Free Methodist Church, Hartley served 10 years as a pastor before coming to Greenville.

Hartley served in a variety of roles on campus including theology professor, chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, dean of the chapel, dean of arts and sciences, associate vice president for academic affairs, and chief academic officer.

“I consider Dr. Hartley as one of the Greenville Greats,” says Suzanne Davis, GU president. “At GU, we stand on the shoulders of giants, and Brian is no exception. He has given his all for the institution over the course of his 29-year tenure and his legacy of leadership will never be forgotten. He truly set a high bar for what it means to serve at Greenville University.”

Richard Huston completes 28 years as a faculty member at GU, serving for much of that time as department chair for history and political science, and, most recently, providing additional oversight for the Bastian School of Theology, Philosophy, and Ministry. During his tenure, Huston provided leadership as faculty moderator, and in 2015, received the University’s W. Richard Stephens Outstanding Faculty Award. He also served in various roles on the men’s and women’s soccer teams over the years, including head coach of the men’s team, assistant coach for both men’s and women’s, and academic coach for the women’s team.

The son of missionaries, Huston spent nearly all his pre-college years in South America. Over the years, he’s led students on numerous trips to Central America and Israel.

“Whether in the classroom, on the [soccer] pitch or in our faculty assembly meetings, Richard is the consummate pastor,” says Ben Wayman, GU associate professor of theology. “His fundamental concern is for the upbuilding of our community. He cares about Greenville because he cares about the people who make up Greenville and he wants nothing less than our flourishing.”

Brian Reinhard served faithfully as professor of Spanish in the Department of Languages and Culture for 22 years. During his tenure, Reinhard chaired the department and advised other departments as well, particularly on issues related to accreditation.

Reinhard organized and led more than 20 trips abroad for students, including study trips to the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Spain, Mexico, and Costa Rica as well as Greenville’s Semester in Nicaragua program.

Over the years, Reinhard served GU athletics as head softball coach, head men's soccer coach, and assistant coach for baseball, men's and women’s basketball, football, men's soccer, and softball programs.

“In his own quiet, gifted, and sincere manner, he exemplified a consistent sacrificial and servant’s mentality in all that he did at the University,” says Doug Faulkner, GU dean of professional studies and assistant women’s basketball coach. “He could always lead effectively [or] play a support role. His unique giftedness was he could play both of those roles extremely well.”

Reinhard was awarded the University’s Outstanding Faculty of the Year Award during the 2022 Commencement ceremonies.

Hyung Choi, professor of physics and engineering, is retiring after serving nine years at GU. He chaired the physics department, helped design and establish the University’s engineering program, and contributed significantly to the development and delivery of Science and Christianity, a signature course at GU. His entrepreneurial spirit and investment in community have brought vibrancy to the City of Greenville.

At GU, Choi coordinated summer research programs, guided student researchers in the quantum information laboratory, and worked with high school students during science and engineering camps.

“[Hyung Choi’s] efforts in the physics and engineering department have transformed that department,” says Eric Nord, GU biology professor. “When he started, we had no engineering program, we had no quantum information lab. [His] vision and dedication have brought about big changes in physics and engineering and have made the whole science and math area, [and] Snyder Hall a stronger, more vibrant place.”

