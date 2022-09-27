The weekend kicks off with a jazz band concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Whitlock Music Center on GU’s campus. Friday’s events start with a Praise and Prayer event, led by Pastors Doug and Margie Newton, along with GU President Suzanne Davis. Other featured events of the day include the Homecoming Parade at 4 p.m. along College Avenue; Food, Friends, and Fun on Scott Field—featuring food trucks, live music, and more; the GU Choir Concert at 7 p.m. at the Whitlock Music Center; and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Activities on Saturday hit the ground running with the return of the Panther 5K run/walk.

“We are so excited to bring back the Panther 5K tradition to Homecoming weekend,” says Tina Watterson, coordinator of alumni and church relations in GU’s Alumni Office. “We invite you to bring your whole family out to run or walk and enjoy the fall weather and foliage and community!”

The Children’s Fun Run for ages seven and under begins at 8 a.m., the College Ave Dash for ages 8–12 begins at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be presented to various age groups. Register at panther5k.org before October 5 to guarantee your free Panther 5K t-shirt.

Saturday’s schedule of activities also includes regular season sports competition, alumni games, the Homecoming Honors Banquet, and various class reunions.

The Homecoming Honors Banquet celebrates the 2022 alumni awardees and athletic Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s alumni awardees include Distinguished Alumnus Greg Groves ’80,