GREENVILLE – Greenville University has announced the commencement schedule for the Class of 2025 graduation ceremonies, which will take place from May 8 to May 10. The theme, "Rise Up, God's Still Rolling Stones," reflects the spirit of the graduating class and the weekend's events.

The master schedule for Greenville University’s Commencement Weekend is as follows:

Thursday, May 8, 2025

7:00 p.m. – SENIOR MUGGING | Ruby E. Dare Library steps

Friday, May 9, 2025

8:30 – 10:30 a.m. – ALMOST ALUMNI SENIOR BREAKFAST | Tidball Alumni House Seniors receive their first alumni t-shirt

5:00 p.m. – GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY CHOIR CONCERT | Wilson Recital Hall - Whitlock Music Center

6:00 p.m. – CLASS OF 2025 PHOTO | Front steps of the Ruby E. Dare Library

6:30 p.m. – IVY CUTTING (Immediately follows class photo) | Hogue Lawn For traditional students, this silent ceremony symbolizes the end of their university life together. Graduating students are to wear cap and gown.

7:00 p.m. – BACCALAUREATE CEREMONY | Wilson Recital Hall - Whitlock Music Center Article continues after sponsor message Baccalaureate is a farewell address in the form of a sermon delivered to the graduating class. All graduating undergraduate and graduate students and their families are welcome. Students have chosen Dr. Ben Wayman to deliver the baccalaureate address.

8:00 p.m. – GRADUATE DESSERT RECEPTION | Luzader Patio - Whitlock Music Center

Saturday, May 10, 2025

7:30 a.m. – OPEN SEATING BEGINS | Hogue Lawn

8:00 a.m. – STUDENT LINE-UP | Scott Field

9:00 a.m. – COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY - ALL STUDENTS | Hogue Lawn This event is for all graduating students and their guests.



LaShanna (Sha) Farley, Chief Human Resources Officer and President of Kenosis Leadership LLC, will deliver the keynote address at the commencement ceremony. Sha also serves as a Director at Brotherhood Mutual, a for-profit company that provides insurance and risk management resources to ministry organizations. Previously, she was the CHRO for Allvue Systems, a private equity-backed SaaS fintech firm, and before that, she held the same position at Young Life, a 501(c)(3) organization operating in 105 countries with the mission of introducing adolescents to Jesus Christ and helping them grow in their faith. Sha has also held leadership roles in healthcare, technology, and retail sectors for Fortune 100 companies, including Walmart and Pfizer.

With over 25 years of global experience in Human Resources, Sha has led teams to develop and execute innovative workforce strategies that align with an organization's mission, vision, and values.

Sha earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in human resources and labor Relations from the University of Illinois. She is dedicated to living a life of mission, which she defines as a life in Christ enriched by generosity. Community members should note that Greenville University will close College Avenue between Spruce and Elm starting Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 P.M.. This section of College Avenue will remain closed until the stage is taken down on Saturday evening.

If inclement weather forces commencement events indoors, the rain plan can be found on the University website at www.Greenville.edu/commencement.

For additional details regarding Greenville University's 2025 commencement weekend, visit the University's website at www.Greenville.edu/commencement.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with over 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, gap semester, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, IL, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Greenville University’s mission is to empower students for lives of character and service through a transforming Christ-centered education. At Greenville University students are seen, known, and inspired as global citizens fueled by immersive experiences, innovative learning, and a deeply connected community, anchored in a transformative relationship with God. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

