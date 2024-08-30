ROXANA - Greenfield Northwestern won all three of their matches to win Group B and move on to the first place semifinals, while the host Roxana team did the same in Group C, setting up the brackets for the final day at the 15th annual Roxana girls volleyball Invitational tournament Tuesday evening at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, the school's auxiliary gym, and the Roxana Junior High Gym.The sweeps by the Tigers and the Shells set up the bracket for first through fourth place, which will be played on Saturday morning and afternoon, along with the brackets for fifth, ninth, and 13th places. The tournament MVP and all-tournament team will be announced at the end of the championship match on Saturday

In Group B, Northwestern won its matches over Mt. Olive 25-15. 25-18, defeating Valmeyer 22-25, 25-9, 15-13, and winning over East Alton-Wood River 15-25, 25-20, 15-12. In the results of the other matches, the Oilers defeated the Pirates 25-8, 25-12, it was EAWR over the Wildcats 25-23, 25-11, and Mt. Olive got past Valmeyer 25-19, 25-22.

The final standing in Group B showed Northwestern taking the group at 3-0, with EAWR finishing second at 2-1, Mt. Olive was third at 1-2, and Valmeyer was fourth at 0-3.

In Group C, the Shells won their three matches to advance to the first place bracket, starting with a 25-15, 19-25, 15-10 win over Auburn, then defeating Granite City 25-17, 25-13, and winning over Piasa Southwestern 23-25, 25-14, 15-8. In the other three matches in Group C, the Warriors defeated the Piasa Birds 26-24, 25-20, it was the Trojans winning over Southwestern 25-20, 25-18, and Auburn defeated Granite 26-28, 25-22, 15-8,

In the final standings of Group C, Roxana won with a 3-0 mark, followed by Auburn in second at 2-1, Granite City was third at 1-2, and Southwestern came in fourth at 0-3.

On the final day of the tournament on Saturday, the fourth place bracket for 13th through 16th place shows Dupo meeting Gillespie in the junior high gym at 9 a.m, followed by Valmeyer against Southwestern at 10 a.m. The losers square off for 15th place at 11 a.m., and the winners compete in the 13th place match at 12 noon, both matches in the auxiliary gym.

In the third-place semifinals, Jersey meets Marquette Catholic in Larry Milazzo Gym, while Granite City plays Mt. Olive in the auxiliary gym, both matches starting at 9 a.m. The losers play for 11th place in the auxiliary gum, while the winners meet for ninth place at Milazzo Gym, both matches set to begin at 10 a.m.

The second place bracket semifinals will have Father McGivney Catholic meeting Civic Memorial at 11 a.m, while the second semifinal starts at 12 noon between East Alton-Wood River and Auburn, both matches to be played in the junior high gym. The seventh-place match between the two losers takes place at 1 p.m., while the fifth-place match pitting the two winners starts at 2 p.m., again taking place at the junior high gym.

The entire first-place bracket's matches will be played in Larry Milazzo Gym, starting at 11 a.m, with an early clash between Hardin Calhoun and Carrollton, while Greenfield Northwestern tangles with Roxana in the second semifinal at 12 noon. The third place match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., while the tournament final starts at 2 p.m.

In other girls volleyball results from Tuesday, Mascoutah won a close match over Belleville West 16-25. 25-6, 25-22, it was Carlinville over Bunker Hill 25-6, 25-10, and Waterloo won over Freeburg 25-19, 25-23. In a result from Monday, Chatham Glenwood took a 25-16, 25-12 win over Collinsville.