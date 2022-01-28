GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 55, NOKOMIS 52

CARROLLTON - The Greenfield/Northwestern Lady Tigers defeated the Nokomis Lady Redskins Thursday night at the Carrollton High School’s Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament. The Nokomis squad was talented but the tenacious Greenfield-Northwestern team outlasted them.

The score was 13-13 at the end of the first quarter and the rest of the game was marked by lead changes but Greenfield outscored Nokomis 16-10 in the final quarter to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kylie Kinser led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, followed by Naomi Lansaw who scored 14, Jealee Clark added 13, Alexis Pohlman had 6, Claire Woods put in 2 and Jenna Dickerman contributed 1.

For Nokomis, Hailey Engleman scored 18, Audrey Sabol had 15, Addison Dangbar contributed 11, Emma Sneddon added 6 and Cydney Bertolino put in 2.

Greenfield’s record is now 20-4 and Nokomis stands at 19-6.

Photos from this article or gallery may be purchased at:

www.randymanning.com

More like this: