CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 7, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 2: In the Lincolnwood final, Northwestern scored three times in the first inning, and after the host Lancers cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, the Tigers scored four more times in the home half to win the regional title and eliminate Lincolnwood at Stieren Field.

Talon Albrecht had three hits and three RBIs for Northwestern, while Brady Pembrook had two hits, Brody Reif and Connor Bettis both had a hit and RBI each and Kohen Vetter had a hit.

Bettis threw a complete game on the mound, striking out seven.

The Tigers are now 22-6 and advance to the Greenville sectional and meet Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, who won over Mulberry Grove 5-0 to take the Carlyle regional, in the second semifinal on Thursday at Greenville University's Robert E. Smith Field at 4 p.m. The final is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. The Lancers were eliminated at 13-15.

In the final of the Class 2A Marquette Catholic regional at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, Columbia defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 5-1 to win the title. The Eagles are now 23-7-1 and advance to the Teutopolis sectional, facing Vandalia, a 2-0 winner over Salem, in the first semifinal Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Crusaders were eliminated with a 17-17 mark.

