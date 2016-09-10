Greenfield hands Carrollton 44-32 loss after lightning delay
GREENFIELD - The Carrollton Hawks lost to the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers 44-32 on Friday night.
Carrollton quarterback Wade Prough threw four touchdown passes and run one in as well and was the star of the game for the Hawks.
Greenfield's Jacob Foiles paced his team, scoring three touchdowns and ran for over 200 yards. The Hawks host West Central at 7 p.m. this upcoming Friday.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
