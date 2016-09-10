Greenfield hands Carrollton 44-32 loss after lightning delay Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENFIELD - The Carrollton Hawks lost to the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers 44-32 on Friday night. Carrollton quarterback Wade Prough threw four touchdown passes and run one in as well and was the star of the game for the Hawks. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Greenfield's Jacob Foiles paced his team, scoring three touchdowns and ran for over 200 yards. The Hawks host West Central at 7 p.m. this upcoming Friday. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending