Carrollton's No. 13 Jeremy Watson snares a pass from quarterback Wade Prough on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Carrollton and Greenfield coaches discuss the lightning delay situation on Friday night at Greenfield. (Photo by Dan Brannan)GREENFIELD - The Carrollton Hawks lost to the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers 44-32 on Friday night.

Carrollton quarterback Wade Prough threw four touchdown passes and run one in as well and was the star of the game for the Hawks.

Greenfield's Jacob Foiles paced his team, scoring three touchdowns and ran for over 200 yards. The Hawks host West Central at 7 p.m. this upcoming Friday.

Carrollton goes after Greenfield star fullback Jacob Foiles on Friday night. (Photoby Dan Brannan)

Quarterback Wade Prough and running back Jerrett Smith lineup behind center on Friday night against Greenfield. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

