GREENE COUNTY - The Greene County Economic Development Group (GCEDG) met recently with Frontier Communications to discuss the timeline and permitting for the fiber internet projects in the county.

Over 1 million feet of fiber cable is expected to be installed in Greene County by the end of 2025, covering most of the county. The remaining projects are expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

When all the projects are complete, over 500 miles of fiber will provide available service to over 4,500 locations across Greene County. Frontier recently installed fiber in and around Carrollton providing fast, reliable internet to residents of that community.

A significant number of residents in that area are experiencing great internet service with significant cost savings. Work has begun in both Roodhouse and White Hall to prepare the switch hubs for fiber installation in those communities and the rural areas across the northern part of the county.

In addition, the engineering design is complete for Greenfield and the surrounding areas to provide for installation later this year. Frontier has contracted Ervin Cable Construction to complete the detailed surveys of the current service infrastructure, revise the engineering plans, and install the fiber network.

Ervin Cable is a premier fiber contractor with an excellent reputation for quality and timeliness. From telehealth to online education and more, residents and businesses impacted by these projects will benefit greatly from Frontier’s fast, reliable fiber connectivity. Service will be provided at very competitive rates, with detailed pricing and speed options available at Frontier.com/shop. When this new service is available county wide, the financial impact of the savings for the citizens in Greene County is estimated at over $1 million per year.

The Greene County Broadband Project has been supported by Illinois state and federal legislators, the Greene County Board, and municipal/township leadership as well as with significant support from the citizens of Greene County.

Everyone recognizes and anticipates the dramatic impact that fast, reliable internet will have for the lives and opportunities of the families, businesses, and citizens across the county. This new service will be a reality for most of the citizens by the end of this year and all projects should be completed by mid 2026 making Greene County one of the most connected counties in the state.

