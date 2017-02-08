Betty A. ShortCARROLLTON - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing elderly woman, who was last seen at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, driving her 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Illinois Route 16 in Jerseyville, IL.

Betty A. Short, 85, of Carrollton, was driving a four-door sedan white Chevrolet Impala with Illinois plate No. RS2302.

She was seen prior to that around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when she pulled into a residence in Panhandle Road in Jersey County and advised the resident there that she was lost and trying to locate a subject.

Any information that can assist the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in locating the subject would be appreciated.

Call (217) 942-6891 with any information regarding Betty A. Short.

