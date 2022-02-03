GREENE COUNTY - Greene County Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman reported this afternoon that while one county highway has been opened since this morning, road conditions are worsening overall.

“From what we’re getting from our road crews, they’re actually a little worse with the drifting,” Hoesman said of the road conditions. “Our wind right now is picking up, I’m guessing 20-mile-an-hour or more.”

Hoesman said the Greene County Highway Department closed Roodhouse Blacktop earlier this morning, but they’ve since gotten it re-opened. He also said there have been no reports of accidents or power outages in the county.

Regardless, he said he would advise county residents to “again, stay home.”



For more updates on road conditions around Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

