CARROLLTON - The results of the 2022 Greene County Primary Election have officially been announced. While there wasn’t much competition amongst the candidates this year, voters did nominate new candidates to run for County Clerk this November.

Arieanna Morris (D) and Melissa Schnelt Carter (R) both ran unopposed for their party’s nomination for Greene County Clerk; incumbent Deborah Banghart did not seek re-election, meaning either Morris or Schnelt Carter will be elected the next Greene County Clerk during the Midterm Elections this November.

Schnelt Carter received 1,407 votes on the Republican side for her race and said she felt great about the voter support.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I thank all of the voters who believed and supported me," she said.

Greene County saw several candidates run for County Board seats, and voters were tasked with choosing seven; on the Democratic ticket, incumbent Joyce A. Clark received 55.69% of the vote while David G. McGraw won 44.31% of the vote. On the Republican ticket, the top seven candidates were Christy Ford Lake (13.71%), Mark Strang (11.31%), Andrea Schnelten (11.3%), Robert “Rob” Hall (10.91%), Richard R. Ross (10.84%), Earlene Castleberry (9.09%) and Melissa “Missy” Mehrhoff (9.07%).

Incumbent Republican Kirby L. Ballard sought re-election as Greene County Treasurer unopposed. Greene County’s incumbent Republican Sheriff, Rob McMillen, also sought re-election unopposed.

Incumbent Democrat Michelle Mueller also sought re-election unopposed as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Greene Counties.

For more information about the Greene County Primary election, contact the Greene County Clerk’s office at (217) 942-6731.





More like this: