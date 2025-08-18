Greene County Man Dies In Lawn Mower Accident
WHITE HALL — Colby L. Brooks, 53, of rural White Hall, died Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, after an accident involving a lawnmower on private property, Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes has confirmed.
Brooks was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. at the scene on Saturday. The coroner said preliminary findings indicate he suffered traumatic asphyxiation after being ejected from the lawnmower he was operating.
The incident occurred in rural White Hall, Greene County. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation by the Greene County Coroner’s Office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
