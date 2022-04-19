GREENFIELD - Pink lights were displayed everywhere on the evening of Saturday, April 16, in Greenfield and throughout Greene County in memory of 1-year-old Danika, who died tragically in a fire on March 31, 2022. Danika is the daughter of Nate Alderfer, a Greenfield City Police Officer, and his wife, Kari, a Greenfield City Alderwoman. The pink light display was on the evening before Easter Sunday morning.

Danika was 11 months old when she died in the fire on March 31, 2022, where she also lost a grandparent.

Morgan Coffey and Morgan Vinyard have led an effort to show community support to the family by selling pink lights.

The two had this statement about the program: “Starting on what would have been Danika’s first birthday on April 16, 2022, we are asking you to turn on your pink porch light. We want the Alderfer family to know our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. A total of 100 percent of the proceeds will be going toward starting the Danika Alderfer Fire Prevention and Protection Program for local school-age children, per the family’s request.

“Our goal has been to sell 1,000 light bulbs and raise $20,000 for the program. Pick up and delivery options are available in Greene County and outside the county as well.”

Morgan Coffey said nothing can fix what the Alderfer family is going through, but as mothers, they wanted something they could do to give the family a slight reprieve.

“We wanted to show how many people love her and remember her,” Morgan Coffey said. “If it were me, I wouldn’t want my baby’s name to be forgotten. The lights show that now, but the fire prevention program in her name will be said over and over for years to come.

"On top of the love and good that she brought those that knew her in her 11.5 months on Earth, her life can also be used for the betterment of fire safety and prevention. Nothing is set in stone yet, but we are also hoping that some of the money could go for the repairs of our department’s smokehouse. It would be a wonderful asset for our community and the surrounding areas.”

