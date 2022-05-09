CARROLLTON – Dotty Day, well known Greene County collector, will present a program on Red and White quilts in the Carrollton United Methodist Church sanctuary on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The program is part of a regular meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society and will begin at 2 PM. The quilt tutorial will follow a business meeting and election of officers of the Society for the coming year.

Quilts will be displayed throughout the sanctuary, and will feature part of Dotty’s collection of signature, friendship, applique and sampler Red and White quilts. Members and guests are welcome to bring one of their own Red and White quilts for display, explanation and discussion.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend. The Church is located at the northeast corner of Maple Street and US Highway 67, with plenty of parking nearby. There is no charge to attend what will be an enjoyable and informative event.

