GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Health Department is proud to announce that Amanda McKinley, one of our exceptional team members, has been honored with the Community Health Worker of the Year Award by the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA).

This prestigious award recognizes Amanda’s outstanding achievements, dedication, and compassion in her role as a Community Health Worker (CHW). Her commitment to supporting individuals and families, addressing barriers to care, and improving community well-being has made a lasting difference across Greene County.

The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA), established in 1940, is the oldest and largest public health association in the state. IPHA works to strengthen public health infrastructure, promote policies that improve health outcomes, and advance the professional development of Illinois’ public health workforce.

Community Health Workers are trusted frontline professionals who bridge the gap between healthcare systems and the communities they serve. They connect residents with vital services, help people navigate health systems, and provide education, advocacy, and support to improve access to care—particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“Amanda’s work reflects the heart of public health,” said Molly Peters, Public Health Administrator of the Greene County Health Department. “Her dedication to helping others, her compassion, and her ability to connect with people make her an invaluable asset to our team and to our entire community. We couldn’t be prouder to see her efforts recognized at the state level.”

Amanda’s passion, hard work, and leadership continue to inspire both her colleagues and the community. Her recognition as Community Health Worker of the Year serves as a reminder of the critical role CHWs play in advancing health equity and strengthening local public health systems.

Congratulations, Amanda — your light shines bright in Greene County and beyond!

