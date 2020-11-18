SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced another COVID-19-related death in Greene County, this time a male in his 90s. IDPH also reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 140 additional deaths.

This is a summary of the statewide COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 90s

- Bureau County: 1 female 90s

- Champaign Cunty: 1 female 100+

- Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Coles County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 male 100+

- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 90s

- Fayette County: 1 male 80s

- Franklin County: 1 male 90s

- Greene County: 1 male 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 70s

- Kendall County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 60s

- Logan County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

- Ogle County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 2 females 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

- Warren County: 1 female 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 606,771 cases, including 11,014 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,569 specimens for a total 9,359,227. As of last night, 5,953 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,146 patients were in the ICU and 547 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 11 – November 17, 2020 is 11.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 11 – November 17, 2020 is 14.2%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

