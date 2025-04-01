CARROLLTON – Greene County voters saw a series of mayoral and aldermanic contests on their local ballots, as unofficial results have been announced for the April 1, 2025 elections.

City of Greenfield

While the county seat of Carrollton didn’t see any contested races this election cycle, the City of Greenfield saw a contest for Mayor after current Mayor Nicholas Bishop did not seek re-election.

Brock Andrew Meyer was elected Greenfield’s new mayor, securing his victory over challengers John E. “Jr.” Hardwick and David K. Bishop. Meyer secured 44.73% of the vote, while Bishop earned 33.09% and Hardwick totaled 22.18%.

Greenfield also saw two candidates compete for Ward 1 Alderperson. Kory M. Chapman won their re-election bid against challenger Robert K. Ives, with Chapman tallying 52.59% of the vote to Ives’s 47.41%.

City of Roodhouse

Roodhouse saw a three-person race for Mayor in which incumbent Charles Huffines was defeated by challenger Jim Riley.

Riley totaled 45.09% of the vote, while Huffines and Everett Schofield earned 33.45% and 21.45% of the vote respectively.

Roodhouse candidates also competed for two alderperson seats in Wards 1 and 3. In the Ward 1 race, Dennis Cumby defeated Gage Giberson with 56.18% of the vote to Giberson’s 43.82%.

For Ward 3 Alderperson, Shane Kessinger won with 61.68% of the vote, defeating Earnest Brown who totaled 38.32% of the vote.

City of White Hall

Yet another contest for Mayor took place in White Hall, where three candidates challenged incumbent mayor Brad Staats’s re-election bid.

Staats ultimately lost re-election to challenger Mike Kleidon, who took the lead with 51.35% of the vote. Other challengers Marcus D. Jouett and Keane Anthony received 22.2%, and 1.79% of the vote respectively.

White Hall voters also saw a pair of aldermanic competitions, with contested races in Wards 2 and 3.

Carter Cox won their Ward 2 bid against Felicia Watson, with Cox earning 67.37% of the vote compared to Watson’s 32.63% tally.

Over in Ward 3, Ron Gilmore secured victory with 69.74% of the vote, defeating Sue Vinyard who earned 30.26% of the vote.

