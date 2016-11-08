Greene County Election Results
GREENE COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Greene County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below.
|
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For State Senator 50th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Sam” McCann (Republican)
|
100%
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican)
|
100%
Congressional
|
For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District
|
Percent
|
Rodney Davis (Republican)
|
76%
|
Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)
|
23%
County
|
For Circuit Clerk
|
Percent
|
Shirley A. Thornton (Republican)
|
100%
|
For State’s Attorney
|
Percent
|
Caleb L. Briscoe (Republican)
|
100%
|
For Coroner
|
Percent
|
Danny Joe Powell (Democratic)
|
100%
Educational Service Region
|
For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)
|
Percent
|
Michelle Mueller (Democratic)
|
100%
County Board
|
For Members of the County Board to Serve a Fill Four Year Term (Vote for not more than four)
|
Percent
|
Article continues after sponsor message
Mark Strang (Republican)
|
23.4%
|
Randy J. Custer (Republican)
|
23.94%
|
Michael S. McNear (Republican)
|
22.33%
|
Joyce A. Clark (Democratic)
|
15.5%
|
Jimmy Naville (Democratic)
|
14.84%
|
For Member of the County Board to Serve an Unexpired Two Year Term
|
Percent
|
A.J. McAdams (Republican)
|
51%
|
Jerry Reno (Democrat)
|
48%
Judicial
|
For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit
|
Percent
|
Ryan Cadigan (Republican)
|
63%
|
Rick Verticchio (Democratic)
|
36%
|
For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit
|
Percent
|
April Troemper (Republican)
|
62%
|
David Reid (Democratic)
|
37%
|
Judicial Retention
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?
|
75%
|
24%
|
Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit?
|
77%
|
22%
More like this: