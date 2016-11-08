Greene County Election Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENE COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Greene County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. For State Senator 50th Legislative District Percent William “Sam” McCann (Republican) 100% For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District Percent Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican) 100% Congressional For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District Percent Rodney Davis (Republican) 76% Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic) 23% County For Circuit Clerk Percent Shirley A. Thornton (Republican) 100% For State’s Attorney Percent Caleb L. Briscoe (Republican) 100% For Coroner Percent Danny Joe Powell (Democratic) 100% Educational Service Region For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties) Percent Michelle Mueller (Democratic) 100% County Board For Members of the County Board to Serve a Fill Four Year Term (Vote for not more than four) Percent Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Mark Strang (Republican) 23.4% Randy J. Custer (Republican) 23.94% Michael S. McNear (Republican) 22.33% Joyce A. Clark (Democratic) 15.5% Jimmy Naville (Democratic) 14.84% For Member of the County Board to Serve an Unexpired Two Year Term Percent A.J. McAdams (Republican) 51% Jerry Reno (Democrat) 48% Judicial For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit Percent Ryan Cadigan (Republican) 63% Rick Verticchio (Democratic) 36% For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit Percent April Troemper (Republican) 62% David Reid (Democratic) 37% Judicial Retention Yes No Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District? 75% 24% Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit? 77% 22% More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending