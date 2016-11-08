GREENE COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results in Greene County on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. 

For State Senator 50th Legislative District

Percent

William “Sam” McCann (Republican)

 100%

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

Percent

Christopher “C.D. Davidsmeyer (Republican)

 100%

 

Congressional

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

Percent

Rodney Davis (Republican)

 76%

Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)

23% 

  

County

For Circuit Clerk

Percent

Shirley A. Thornton (Republican)

 100%

For State’s Attorney

Percent

Caleb L. Briscoe (Republican)

 100%

For Coroner

Percent

Danny Joe Powell (Democratic)

100% 

 

Educational Service Region

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin Counties)

Percent

Michelle Mueller (Democratic)

 100%

 

County Board

For Members of the County Board to Serve a Fill Four Year Term (Vote for not more than four)

Percent

Mark Strang (Republican)

 23.4%

Randy J. Custer (Republican)

23.94% 

Michael S. McNear (Republican)

22.33% 

Joyce A. Clark (Democratic)

15.5% 

Jimmy Naville (Democratic)

14.84% 

For Member of the County Board to Serve an Unexpired Two Year Term

Percent

A.J. McAdams (Republican)

51%

Jerry Reno (Democrat)

48%

 

Judicial

For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit

Percent

Ryan Cadigan (Republican)

63% 

Rick Verticchio (Democratic)

36% 

For Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit

Percent

April Troemper (Republican)

62% 

David Reid (Democratic)

37% 

 

Judicial Retention

Yes

No

Shall James A. Knecht be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court Fourth Judicial District?

 75%

24% 

Shall Peter C. Cavanagh be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court Seventh Judicial Circuit?

 77%

22% 

 

 

