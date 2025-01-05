CARROLLTON - The Greene County Courthouse and County Government Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in response to a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snowfall and high winds, creating hazardous visibility conditions.

The storm is predicted to continue through the night and into the early morning hours, Sheriff Rob McMillen said Sunday night.

"Officials have advised individuals with scheduled court dates on January 6 to reach out to the Circuit Clerk's office or their attorney's office on Tuesday for information regarding rescheduled court dates," McMillen said. "The closure is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety amid the adverse weather conditions."