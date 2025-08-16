GREENE COUNTY — Charles Huff, 68, of rural Rockbridge, died Saturday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2025, following an all-terrain vehicle accident in Greene County, authorities confirmed.

Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes reported that Huff was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m. Saturday after being ejected from the ATV he was operating in rural Rockbridge.

The Greene County coroner said preliminary findings indicate Huff died from blunt force trauma sustained in the accident.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash have not been released.

