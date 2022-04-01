GREENFIELD - Greene County Coroner Danny J. Powell released more information Friday afternoon about the tragic fire that claimed the lives of two Greenfield females on Thursday. The coroner said the deceased are identified as Nancy L. Hillis, 77, and Danika C. Alderfer, 11 months old, of Greenfield.

The coroner said that at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, West Central Dispatch received a call of a kitchen fire at 1003 Green Street in Greenfield. A Greenfield Police officer and Greene County Sheriff’s deputy were first to arrive at the residence and attempted to make entry into the home.

"They were advised two occupants were still inside the residence," Powell said. "Greenfield Fire Department arrived a short time later. Both officers and one of the other occupants of the residence were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

"At approximately 1:15 p.m. my office received a call asking for me to respond to the scene. I was advised that two occupants were not able to escape the fire. Once I arrived at the scene two victims were identified. An autopsy for both victims was scheduled today in Springfield.

"This incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and the Greenfield Fire Protection District."

Powell closed with the following statement: "This is a very tragic and sad incident and our hearts go out to the victims and their families."

