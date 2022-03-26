WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River runner Devon Green won four events on the day to lead the Oilers to a win in a quadrangular track meet over Marquette Catholic, Belleville Althoff Catholic and Roxana, while the Marquette girls easily won their meet at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The Oiler boys won with a score of 77.5 points, with the Shells second at 53 points, the Crusaders third at 46.5 and the Explorers were fourth at 27 points. Marquette's girls won their meet with 90 points, Roxana was second at 53 points, Althoff came in third at 35 points and the Oilers were fourth with three points.

Green won his first event in the 100 meters, with a time of 11.5 seconds, with Paxton Osmoe of Roxana second at 11.7 seconds and teammates Evan Wells and Cade Turner-Miller tying for third at 11.9 seconds each. Green won the 200 meters at 24.0 seconds, with Wells second at 24.8 seconds and Turner-Miller second at 27.4 seconds. Green then took a sweep of the sprint races with a win in the 400 meters at 55.0 seconds, while the Crusaders' Marques Dixon was second at 59.0 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Aiden Loeffelman of EAWR won the 800 meters at 2:16.4, while Daniel Bradley of Althoff was second at 2:20.9 and the Oilers' Noah Mason was third at 2:38.3. Connor Riley of the Crusaders won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:08.9, with teammate Jack Hiller second at 5:14.1 and Loeffelman was third at 5:14.5. In the 3,200 meters, Evan Baker and Mason tied for first with identical times of 14:18.8. Nick Acklin of the Explorers won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.6 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 race was taken by Roxana at 47.1 seconds, with Althoff second at 49.9 seconds, Marquette was third at 50.3 seconds and EAWR came in fourth at 54.8 seconds. The 4x200 race was won by Roxana at 1:40.8, with Marquette second at 1:47.8 and EAWR third at 1:52.6. Althoff won the 4x400 relay at 4:07.0, with Roxana second at 4:12.8, EAWR third at 4:33.3 and Marquette fourth at 4:48.4. In the 4x800 relay, Althoff won at 9:16.9, EAWR was second at 10:24.7 and Roxana came in third at 11:09.0

In the field events, J'Vonta Mosby of the Crusaders won the shot put with a toss of 11.05 meters, with Bryce Hyde of the Oilers second at 10.85 meters and Evan Norwood of the Explorers third at 9.90 meters. Michael Allen of Marquette won the discus throw with a throw of 31.77 meters, with Mosby second at 29.31 meters and Hyde came in third at 27.39 meters. Green won his fourth event of the day in the high jump, tying with Roxana's Carson Ryan, with both going over at 1.63 meters, Green winning the first place points on the fewer misses tiebreak. Joe Newton of the Shells was third at 1.57 meters and Acklin was fourth at 1.37 meters. Roxana's Nick Newton won the long jump with a distance of 5.03 meters, with the Oilers' Travis Skinner second at 5.01 meters, the Shells' Owen Weineke was third at 5.00 meters and teammate Jake Newton was fourth at 4.42 meters. Loeffelman won the triple jump with a leap of 10.81 meters, while Garrett McBride of Roxana was second at 10.65 meters.

Photos from this article or gallery may be purchased at:

www.randymanning.com

More like this: