ALTON - In their breast cancer awareness game, the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers boys' basketball team certainly packed the place pink for their home game against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers Friday evening.

The Explorers came out of the gate on fire, tossing in 11 points before the Oilers could offensively respond in the first quarter. Their scrappy defense held off their visiting opponents throughout the first half of Friday's game. East Alton-Wood River's offense were able to work to close the gap in scoring 18 points in the second half alone; However, the Explorers had already earned 33 points in the first half alone, along with an additional 34 points in the latter half. Marquette defeated East Alton-Wood River 67-28 at the final buzzer.

"I thought our kids played hard and we always play hard," Marquette Catholic head coach Steve Medford said. "[Wood River] tries hard and their kids come out and are aggressive. They do some things pretty nice and hopefully we can continue to play hard and get better."

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think we played better in the second half," EAWR head coach Kyle Duncan said. "We were 7-49 [for shooting], which I thought was ridiculously bad. We have to work through some things. It was a rough night for us all around but our kids kept fighting all of the way."

Sammy Green led the Explorers with 19 points for the night. Reagan Snider followed with 15 points. Nick Hemann locked in eight points while Ryan Ely and Bryce Pettiford came through with five. Both Chris Hartrich and Jake Hall scored four points each. Brady McAfee contributed three points and both Kyle Buecker and Jeremy Strebel scored two points each.

For the Oilers, Justin Englar locked in eight points for the night. Joel Biesk and Jake Roustio both contributed four points while Jamie Roustio scored three. Zach Wells, Zach Womack, Trenton Darr and Phillip Tierney scored two points each.

More like this: