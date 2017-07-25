Green, Ditman named to 2017 spring semester Dean's List at University of Minnesota Twin Cities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. - The following students have been named to the 2017 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. Article continues after sponsor message To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Edwardsville

Eleanor Green, Junior, College of Science and Engineering Godfrey

Katherine Ditman, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management