BRASELTON, GA. – The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) is proud to announce a new sponsorship with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, which will serve as the Title Sponsor of the Alton Illinois Junior Championship through 2027.

This partnership underscores the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s commitment to supporting junior golf while promoting the Alton, Illinois region as a premier destination for competitive youth sports. The tournament will continue to attract top junior golfers from across the world to Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, providing a high-caliber competitive experience while showcasing the area’s exceptional golf facilities and hospitality.

The 2025 Alton Illinois Junior Championship by UHY will be hosted at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, Illinois, from June 2-5, 2025. The tournament will return in 2026 and 2027, with dates to be announced at a later date.

“I would like to thank the AJGA organization for having the confidence that Spencer T Olin Golf Course is up to their golf course standards in holding their 4-day tournament. I would also like to thank Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and the Illinois Office of Tourism for providing the funding to bring the AJGA to the City of Alton,” said Mary Campbell, General Manager at Spencer T Olin Golf Course.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau to bring the Alton Illinois Junior Championship back to Spencer T. Olin Golf Course,” said Patrick Cansfield, Director, Development at the American Junior Golf Association. “This event will showcase top junior golf talent from across the globe and create a lasting impact on the local community. By bringing players, families, and fans to the region, this event will help drive economic growth and highlight Alton as a premier destination for youth sports. We look forward to working with Cory and his team to provide an exceptional experience for both the competitors and the community.”

“We are excited to be able to host the AJGA tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. This is a high-caliber event that will have a positive impact on Alton’s economy,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois. “We look forward to welcoming the players and their families to southwest Illinois.”

The Alton Illinois Junior Championship has a longstanding tradition of attracting elite junior golfers, many of whom have gone on to play at the collegiate and professional levels. With the support of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, the event will continue to grow in stature, offering players and spectators an unforgettable tournament experience.

For more information about the tournament or to learn more about AJGA events, please contact Abby Grzetic at agrzetic@ajga.org or visit www.ajga.org.

About Great Rivers and Routes

Tourism Bureau

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.

About the AJGA

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 9,000 members from 50 states and 51 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Liberty National ACE Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf’s next generation.

TaylorMade and adidas are the AJGA’s Global Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for more than 25 years. TaylorMade has served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since 2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 1,000 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang.

