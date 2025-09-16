Our Daily Show Interview! Hispanic Heritage Festival Set 9/19-9/21

SAINT LOUIS - Community members are invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival.

From Sept. 19–21, 2025, the festival promises a weekend of culture, music and fun at Soulard Park in St. Louis. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year. The festival aims to celebrate the Hispanic community in St. Louis while engaging non-Hispanic community members and encouraging them to learn more.

“We love celebrating our culture. It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, but we celebrate our heritage all year round,” said Elisa with the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 19, with an educational day. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the festival will welcome over 500 students. Elisa noted that homeschooled kids and parents with younger children are more than welcome to attend, as well.

During the educational period, students will receive a Lotería card, or a Mexican bingo card. They can visit different stations, try crafts, play games, and fill out their cards.

The evening on Sept. 19 is Bad Bunny Night. At 7 p.m., the fun begins with DJ Erik Sensation and DJ JOSE playing some of the most popular Bad Bunny tracks. Elisa expressed her excitement to dance to Bad Bunny’s music while celebrating his perspective.

“Obviously, Bad Bunny is super popular right now, but also, his whole way of thinking is right in line with what we are: being modern and current, but at the same time, preserving the culture,” she explained. “We love that, and I think our community loves that as well. I think everyone in general loves Bad Bunny. He’s amazing. So we are excited to have that themed night on Friday night, and that is the kickoff for Saturday and Sunday.”

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees can enjoy a wide variety of experiences, including crafts, games, informational booths, live Latino bands, folkloric dancers, children’s activities, food and artisans.

On Saturday, Brenda K. Starr headlines the evening. Los Crudos de Durango will also provide music throughout the weekend.

Elisa promises “the best and biggest” celebration of Hispanic culture in St. Louis this weekend, but she noted that the Hispanic Festival organization works year-round to support the community. They awarded over $8,000 in scholarships this summer, and they regularly give back by adopting families for the holidays and giving out free toys and clothes during Día de Reyes.

Toward the end of October, they will sponsor several educational events for Día de los Muertos, including a block party on Oct. 25 in Clayton. More information will be available soon.

In the meantime, Elisa hopes to welcome many people to the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival this weekend. She encourages people to come by and enjoy the celebration. Visit the official website at HispanicFestivalSTL.com for more information.

