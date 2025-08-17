GRANITE CITY - Dean Webb, President, Greater Madison County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO (GMCFL) is pleased to announce the upcoming Labor Day Celebrations. This year’s theme is “WORKERS DESERVE: Freedom, Fairness & Security”.

Union members and their families are invited to enjoy a morning of fun at the Annual Wood River Labor Day Parade to be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This year’s parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Emerick Sports Complex in Wood River, Illinois, and proceed south along 6th Street and will turn West on Feguson Avenue, and end at North Haller in Wood River. Wood River Township Chairman, Robert Pollard is this year’s Wood River Parade Marshall. The celebration continues at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, where the James Stanley Charity Softball Tournament will wrap up and union members and their families are welcome to enjoy food and refreshments (wrist bands are required to attend the Picnic – see your local union).

The Annual Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held on Monday, September 1, 2025. The parade events will begin at 10:00 a.m. downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus and 18th Streets and will continue to Wilson Park where union members and their families can look forward to enjoying music, food, and refreshments. The S.O.A.R Organization (Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees) is this year’s Granite City Parade Marshall.

President Webb encourages kids and adults to come and enjoy the parade festivities and celebrate the working men and women of the greater River Bend Area as the nation celebrates the 8-hour workday, job safety, and everything that makes our lives better.

For questions, please call President B. Dean Webb at 618-259-8558, Cell 618 604-0858