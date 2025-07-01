ALTON - Greater Glory Christian Academy will once again offer pre-k for 3–5-year-olds.

Located at 713 Washington Avenue in Alton, Greater Glory Christian Academy operates as a private Christian school and daycare. The Academy is associated with Greater Glory Apostolic Center. Andrika Cooley shared that their pre-k program is a unique way to give kids a head start before kindergarten.

“It’s an amazing curriculum,” she said. “I’m just excited to get started.”

Pre-k runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year. Throughout the day, students complete crafts, play outside, and enjoy STEM activities. They also learn basic colors, shapes, letters, phonics and more, and the curriculum works to develop their gross motor skills.

Cooley said the school teaches the 36 letter sounds in addition to the 26-letter alphabet. They have a new animal mascot every week to help teach these sounds, like Abby Antelope or Bucky Buffalo; Cooley added that “it’s so cute” to watch the kids engage and learn like this.

In addition to teaching these foundational skills, Greater Glory Christian Academy operates under the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) model. They teach Bible stories, Christian songs, and the Christian pledge.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think what really sets us apart is the Christian-based education,” Cooley said. “It takes you back to not only just learning about the importance of learning about God, but it also takes you back to where they teach you the basics, even when it comes down to math, taking you back to the original arithmetic, taking you back to learning things in a more simplified way where it’s understandable the first time. We’re very family-oriented as well. We make sure that we’re pulling in our families with how their children are learning and what their children are learning.”

The pre-k program accepts CHASI and private pay options. Students receive a healthy snack and a hot breakfast and lunch every day.

Greater Glory Christian Academy’s facility is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so they also offer before and after care for students. Any student in the Alton Community Unit School District #11 is eligible for these programs, and they can be directly bused to Greater Glory Christian Academy.

Cooley added that their pre-k has small class sizes, usually around ten students per class. They’re hoping to grow this year while still giving students the individualized attention they deserve.

Greater Glory Christian Academy looks forward to another great year of teaching young kids the basics they need to be successful in kindergarten and beyond.

To learn more, call (618) 468-1068. Check out the official Greater Glory Christian Academy webpage or their official Facebook page for more information about how to register for their programs.

More like this: