ALTON - Greater Glory Christian Academy aims to get kids excited about God.

The Academy is currently in its fourth week of summer camp, which runs through July 25, 2025. Camp is open to children ages 3–12 and costs $90 a week, and CHASI is accepted. Andrika Cooley explained that she loves working with the kids and teaching them about the Bible while enjoying fun activities.

“What makes it special for us is that the children come in excited,” she said. “We’re able to really love on them, and they love on us. We learn from the children and the families as we’re teaching.”

Kids spend their days at camp completing crafts, participating in STEM activities, playing with hands-on sensory stations, enjoying outdoor games, and learning about the Bible. They also have a weekly “water day” where they go to the Splash Pad at Riverfront Park in Alton.

Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday, with before and after care options available. Cooley said that this week’s lesson is about Jonah and the whale, and the kids are learning about obedience. She added that all of the participants are “really engaged.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Located at 713 Washington Avenue in Alton, Greater Glory Christian Academy operates as a private Christian school and daycare. The Academy is associated with Greater Glory Apostolic Center. They provide before and after school care for families year-round, as well as a preschool program from September to May. The summer camp allows kids to have fun while continuing their Bible studies during the summer months.

Cooley is also looking forward to their free Vacation Bible School, which runs from 6–9 p.m. Aug. 4–8, 2025. Kids will receive a hot meal and an interactive snack. They will learn Bible stories while completing activities. The VBS program maxes out at 50 participants.

You can learn more about summer camp, VBS and Greater Glory Christian Academy by calling (618) 468-1068. Check out the official Greater Glory Christian Academy webpage or their official Facebook page for more information about how to register for their programs.

“We’re just focused on our kids,” Cooley added. “Seeing their smiles, hearing their laughs, for me, I know it’s definitely fulfilling. And then seeing them get excited about God, it takes it to a whole nother level.”

More like this: