WOOD RIVER - An animal lover through and through, Jill Butler has been working to make her dream of helping animals a reality with her new business, Great Sniffs.

Located at 2 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, the store serves as a do-it-yourself dog wash and pet store. Filled with unique and affordable items, Great Sniffs is sure to make pet owners and their furry friends smile with their wide selection of toys, treats, games, a great play area for dogs and much more.

“It’s a very fun and relaxing place to take your dog to get it bathed,” Butler said.

The store features hundreds of items, including home décor, pet furniture and toys, as well as some handmade items such as cute little bowties for both cats and dogs. Great Sniffs even has a pet kissing booth for dogs to pose for their owners after they are all fresh and clean from their baths.

With the use of quality shampoos and a mixture of hand-built and commercial bathing suites, Great Sniffs will have your pet feeling like a million bucks after its bath. Cat lovers are even welcomed to use their tubs, as well.

“I really believe I can make a difference in pets’ lives,” Butler said. “This is an affordable place where someone who has a dog with skin issues, issues with paralysis, or even just trouble getting their baths can be bathed.

“Maybe, just maybe, a dog that has itchy skin can get a bath with some of our medicated shampoo and make their lives a little bit better.”

Butler has already helped one little dog have a second chance at life. One of her customers had brought her dog in who had suffered a spinal injury and became paralyzed. After working with the pup in her handcrafted hydrotherapy tub for over three months, the dog has regained some movement in its hind legs and is continuing to get stronger with each treatment.

Butler's love for animals extends to the animal shelters that bring them in when they are in need. Great Sniffs maintains an open offer to any area rescue groups that if they need to have a rescue dog bathed prior to being put up for adoption, the groups are welcome to use the facility free of charge.

Along with the other items on the sales floor, the store also offers their customers to join the Paw Puzzle Club. For $20, dog owners can pick a specially-designed dog puzzle for their pets to figure out. Once they’ve finished the puzzle, they can exchange the puzzle for only $5. With over 20 “pawzzles” to choose from, the store also offers the seventh game exchange for free.

Great Sniffs is open from Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, the store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, the shop is open by appointment only. For more information, call 618-567-9634 or visit Great Sniff’s Facebook page.

