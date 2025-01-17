ALTON/GODFREY - Great Rivers Land Trust has secured a Natural Area Stewardship Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to address the growing issue of invasive species in Illinois Nature Preserves along the Great River Road and National Scenic Byway. The project, which will span the next two years, aims to remove non-native plants that threaten the health of local ecosystems.

The grant enables Great Rivers Land Trust to collaborate with contractors and various partners, including the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), the Oblate Missionaries, and the Village of Godfrey. This coalition is focused on restoring the natural balance of these preserves, where invasive species have increasingly outcompeted native flora.

Invasive species are known to disrupt local habitats, impeding the growth and survival of indigenous plants essential to the region's biodiversity. The initiative seeks not only to eliminate these non-native plants but also to promote the flourishing of native species, thereby enhancing the overall ecological integrity of the area.

Through this partnership, Great Rivers Land Trust aims to implement effective management strategies that can serve as a model for similar conservation efforts throughout Illinois. The collaborative approach underscores the importance of community involvement in environmental stewardship, as various organizations come together to tackle this pressing challenge.

