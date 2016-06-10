ALTON - This Father's Day, bring Dad down to the Mississippi River. The third annual Great Rivers Festival will be at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday June 18.

You can look forward to live music from Whiskey Drive, local food and drink vendors, local art vendors, and much more. There will be live bird shows from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center and an appearance by Serengeti Steve:The Reptile Experience.

Other attractions include archery, catch-and-release trout fishing, birdhouse building, sand and chalk art, and lessons on how to catch and prepare Asian carp! Dads will receive Dad Door Prizes donated by Bass Pro by visiting the welcome tent - while supplies last! For a complete list of show times and events, visit www.mtrf.org or for more information call (618) 462-6979.

You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission.

