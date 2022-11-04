ALTON/GODFREY - The Great Rivers Choral Society is hosting its first concert of the year, “To Life and Liberty,” on two dates at two locations: Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Bridge Church, located at 504 E. 12th St. in Alton, and on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, located at 1100 Airport Road in Godfrey.

Music Director Raynard Brown said the theme of this concert is to focus on the beauty of life in America regardless of political stance.

“It’s about living in America and recognizing how blessed we are to live in a country - regardless of whatever political side you’re on, life is pretty awesome here,” Brown said. “This concert serves to remind us that life is about your neighbor … and remind us of the beauty of this country.”

He said there will also be visual displays to accompany the songs which highlight the beauty of both American nature and people.

“When they come to the concert, they’re going to also see slideshows of different landscapes of America,” Brown said. “They’re going to see slideshows of the different people that make up America, and that’s what makes it so beautiful. It’s kind of like the changing of the trees … when Fall comes and we see all these brilliant colors, like life, all the different people that make up America is actually what makes it beautiful.”

With this being their first concert of the 2022-2023 season, Brown said the choir is more prepared than ever.

“The choir is probably the most ready that I’ve heard them, I’ve been with them now going on three years,” he said. “I think what’s helped is getting past COVID, so we’ve been able to have more consistent rehearsals. We’re pretty excited about it.”

This concert is free and open to the public, and a goodwill offering will be taken during the event.

Brown added that with the first concert falling on Veterans Day, they would especially like to honor veterans and “pack the house” with veterans and their families.

The Great Rivers Choral Society is an adult choir of mixed voices serving the Riverbend area of Southern Illinois. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

