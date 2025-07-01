Great Rivers Choral Society presents Cantate Domino: Sing to the Lord a New Song

GODFREY - Since 2001, Great Rivers Choral Society (GRCS) has brought the joy of music to the Riverbend community. This group of people who enjoy singing came together with a goal of fostering music education and appreciation.

It has continued through 25 years of singing, love, laughter, and a community of music loving people. The group is an adult choir (age 18+) of mixed voices who have fun bringing a diverse range of music to our community.

The Great Rivers Choral Society choir was recently invited to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York in June 2025. Twelve members traveled to New York to join other select choirs to perform Mozart’s Requiem Lacrimosa.

In a time when so many choirs have disbanded and no longer sing together, GRCS provides a place where singers can join together to make a beautiful sound.

"We have so many friends who come to hear the music, and we enjoy the community that music fosters between us," Bev Schultz, a Great Rivers Choral Society board member, said.

"We meet weekly on Tuesday evenings in Godfrey for rehearsals and perform three weekend concerts locally each season, with mini performances as small group ensembles in smaller venues. We invite you to come and sing with us! Or if singing is not for you but you enjoy listening, you can join as one of our sponsors."

Those looking for the society can find the group at https://grcssing.org/ or on Facebook Great Rivers Choral Society.

You can also contact President Pat Stewart at 618-292-4742 or Choral Director Raynard Brown at 618-604-1319.

