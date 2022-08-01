ALTON - The Great Rivers Choral Society (GRCS), an adult choir of mixed voices serving the Riverbend area of Southern Illinois, is pleased to announce the kickoff of the 2022-23 season.

The concert series begins in the fall (November 11 and 13th) with “To Life and Liberty” Music Director Raynard Brown suggests the musical selections will “resonate with the emotions of all people, in all of its forms and celebrations. The music in this concert will inspire, inform, and invoke dreams or memories of a better time, a better place, a better world.”

This will be the fourth season for GRCS under the leadership of Brown, who is excited to continue the work that began in 2019.

GRCS is looking for additional singers. Please contact Raynard Brown at 618-604-1319 for information. Rehearsals begin August 16, 2022.

Raynard Brown’s extensive experience in conducting has confirmed in him the belief that choral music, like all human endeavors, is “rooted in the foundations of truth, honesty, community, working together, and listening to each other’s hearts.” This conviction supports the Winter concert series (December 9, 10, and 11) “Holly Jolly Christmas” Selections will include “holiday musical favorites about what it means to belong to a family, and how in times of strife, reconciliation, and joy we bond together to help and heal each other,” according to Brown. He added, “This program honors Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the winter season.”

The third and final concert of the season will take place on April 29 and 30th “ Cinemagic” and will cover many crowd-pleasing songs from the best of Broadway, the toe-tapping sounds of R&B, the melodious sounds of soul, to the top-40 hits of an era from the past. “Expect a concert full of costuming, grand staging, and magnificent choreography,” advised Brown.

Regarding the concert season, Brown predicted, “It’s going to be an unforgettable experience. Because this is not just a bunch of individual people delivering individual notes; these people endeavor to create a moment that touches the heart, the soul and the mind. It’s all about that spiritual, emotional impact.”

All concerts are free to the public, with a free-will offering taken during the performances.

The full concert calendar is:

To Life and Liberty

Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:00 pm

The Bridge Church, 504 E 12th St, Alton, IL

Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 3:00 pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, IL

Holly Jolly Christmas

Friday, December 9, 2022, at 7 pm

Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3 p.m.

St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State Street, Alton, Illinois

Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3 pm

Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, IL

Cinemagic

Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3 pm

Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3 pm

Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd., Godfrey, Illinois

ABOUT GREAT RIVERS CHORAL SOCIETY

Great Rivers Choral Society, Inc., which was founded in the fall of 2001, is an adult chorus of mixed voices whose objective is to foster and encourage music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois. The choir is made up of 40-60 volunteer artists from all age groups and walks of life who enjoy singing and are looking for a means of expressing collectively their vocal talents. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit https://www.grcssing.org/.

More like this: