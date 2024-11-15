ALTON - Sing We Now of Christmas Great Rivers Choral Society to Present Annual Christmas Concert Great Rivers Choral Society is hard at work practicing for their annual Christmas concert, this year appropriately entitled Sing We Now of Christmas.

Great Rivers Choral Society, founded in the fall of 2001, is an adult chorus of mixed voices whose objective is to foster and encourage music education and appreciation in southwestern Illinois. The chorus comprises 20–30 volunteer artists from all age groups and walks of life who enjoy singing and are looking for a means of expressing their vocal talents collectively.

“We perform three concerts each season. They’re all wonderful in their own right, but the Christmas concert is especially magical,” says Great Rivers Choral Society Board President and soprano Pat Stewart. “The music selections are eclectic— some sacred music to honor the religious holiday, some secular music which will bring a smile to everyone’s face, and has become our custom the last few years, a fun sing-along to get everyone in the holiday spirit. We’ll even be performing a portion of Handel’s Messiah,” says Great Rivers Choral Society Music Director Raynard Brown.

“We have anamazingly talented group of singers and musicians led by our fantastic Music Director, Raynard Brown. The group has been practicing very hard, and we can’t wait to share this wonderful concert with our community,” says Paul Cordes, GRCS Board member and a bass singer in the chorus. There will be three performances of the Christmas concert: Friday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, located at 2726 College Avenue, Alton; Saturday, December 14, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 10 E. Third Street, Alton; and Sunday, December 15, at 3:00 p.m. at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road, Godfrey. The chorus will hold a bake sale fundraiser immediately following the Sunday concert.

Great Rivers Choral Society has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in June 2025 and is currently raising funds for the trip. To learn more about Great Rivers Choral Society, including the 2024-2025 concert season and how you can help contribute to the society’s Carnegie Hall fundraising efforts, please visit the society’s website at https://grcssing.org/.

