ALTON - The Great Rivers Choral Society (GRCS), an adult choir of mixed voices serving the Riverbend area of Southern Illinois, is pleased to announce its first concert of the year: To Life and Liberty on November 11, 2022, at 7 pm at The Bridge Church, 504 E 12th St, Alton, IL 62002 and November 13. 2022, 3 pm at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035.

To Life and Liberty is a salute to the joys, unity, and beauty of living in the United States of America with a salute to our armed forces and the sacrifices made to keep our freedom secure. It will also illuminate the beauty and majesty of this country.

From such songs as the Armed Forces, Salute to Z. Randall Stroope poetic octavo titled the Pasture you will be immersed in a selection of music that represents America. The songs will be accompanied by visual displays to enhance the music experience.

This performance is dedicated to those who have and who are serving our nation and to be thankful for the blessings we have received.

GRCS offers its shows free to the public. We do take a free-will donation during the show. We are a 501.c.3 organization and members of ASCAP. You can follow us on Facebook and at our website, www.grcssing.org.

