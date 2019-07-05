Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Now
Summer is in full swing and it’s packed full of firework displays, carnival rides, and big musical entertainment. This weekend gather the family and prepare to create lasting memories and enjoy all the Great Rivers & Routes region has to offer.
Enjoy these trips, trends and reports on our region's tourism and events.
River waters have fallen and the riverfront community of Grafton marks its grand reopening with an Independence Day celebration complete with great food and drink specials throughout town.
Saturday, July 6, 9 p.m.
Grafton Riverfront
From thrilling rides to toe tapping tunes, Brighton’s birthday party will be a one-stop-shop for family fun. Enjoy a high energy performance from Flip the Frog and end the evening with fireworks!
Friday, July 5, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 6, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Schneider Park, Brighton
Summer parties aren’t complete without craft beer and winning bets! Place your wager and experience a thrilling evening at Fairmount Park Racetrack.
Saturday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.
Fairmount Park Racetrack, Collinsville
Pair your favorite cool summer ice cream delight with southwestern Louisiana music by Zydeco Crawdaddy's. Don’t forget to try the new “Concert Cookie” made with those great Kruta Bakery cookies!
Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Bobby’s Frozen Custard, Maryville
Alton’s historic Middletown neighborhood puts on a great party during the weekly, family-friendly Muny Band concerts. Enjoy the historic venue and some great tunes.
Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Haskell Park, Alton
We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com.
