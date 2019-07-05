Summer is in full swing and it’s packed full of firework displays, carnival rides, and big musical entertainment. This weekend gather the family and prepare to create lasting memories and enjoy all the Great Rivers & Routes region has to offer.

River waters have fallen and the riverfront community of Grafton marks its grand reopening with an Independence Day celebration complete with great food and drink specials throughout town.

Fireworks in Grafton

Saturday, July 6, 9 p.m.

Grafton Riverfront

From thrilling rides to toe tapping tunes, Brighton’s birthday party will be a one-stop-shop for family fun. Enjoy a high energy performance from Flip the Frog and end the evening with fireworks!

Brighton 150 Year Celebration

Friday, July 5, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Schneider Park, Brighton

Summer parties aren’t complete without craft beer and winning bets! Place your wager and experience a thrilling evening at Fairmount Park Racetrack.

Party in the Park

Saturday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.

Fairmount Park Racetrack, Collinsville

Pair your favorite cool summer ice cream delight with southwestern Louisiana music by Zydeco Crawdaddy's. Don’t forget to try the new “Concert Cookie” made with those great Kruta Bakery cookies!

Summer Concert Series

Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bobby’s Frozen Custard, Maryville

Alton’s historic Middletown neighborhood puts on a great party during the weekly, family-friendly Muny Band concerts. Enjoy the historic venue and some great tunes.

Alton Muny Band: Haskell Park

Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Haskell Park, Alton

