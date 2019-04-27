April showers bring May flowers and in the Great Rivers & Routes region, spring brings in a wealth of new outdoor activities and events. Make the most of your springtime with us and enjoy these tips, trends and reports.

Vintage vinyl, unique threads, and peculiar collectibles take over at the Grafton Riverside Flea Market.

Grafton Riverside Flea Market

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28

The Loading Dock in Grafton

Over 30 Native American artists and vendors create a shop of tribal affiliated jewelry, clothing, paintings and more.

Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds



9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26 from Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville

Immerse yourself in Alton’s history and the Road to Freedom with an Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour.

Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour



10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at 10 am.

Alton Visitor Center in Downtown Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Top 40 chart-topper and Grammy award-winner Bryan White will perform his 90s country hits at Alton’s Jacoby Arts Center.

Bryan White Live at Jacoby Arts Center



7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, April 26

Jacoby Arts Center in Alton

Go loco for tacos with five participating Edwardsville restaurants as they dish out their version of this classic dish.

Taco Crawl



2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Downtown Edwardsville

If you’re a devil, then you better grab your blue dress because Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels are at the Wildey Theatre.

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels at Wildey



8 p.m. Friday, April 26

Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com. (website link)

More like this: