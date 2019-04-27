Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Now
April showers bring May flowers and in the Great Rivers & Routes region, spring brings in a wealth of new outdoor activities and events. Make the most of your springtime with us and enjoy these tips, trends and reports.
Vintage vinyl, unique threads, and peculiar collectibles take over at the Grafton Riverside Flea Market.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28
The Loading Dock in Grafton
Over 30 Native American artists and vendors create a shop of tribal affiliated jewelry, clothing, paintings and more.
Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26 from Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville
Immerse yourself in Alton’s history and the Road to Freedom with an Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour.
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at 10 am.
Alton Visitor Center in Downtown Alton
Top 40 chart-topper and Grammy award-winner Bryan White will perform his 90s country hits at Alton’s Jacoby Arts Center.
Bryan White Live at Jacoby Arts Center
7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, April 26
Jacoby Arts Center in Alton
Go loco for tacos with five participating Edwardsville restaurants as they dish out their version of this classic dish.
2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27
Downtown Edwardsville
If you’re a devil, then you better grab your blue dress because Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels are at the Wildey Theatre.
Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels at Wildey
8 p.m. Friday, April 26
Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville
