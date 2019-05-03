The rivers are rising, but don’t let that rain on your parade! Big hats, big lights, big fun are in your weekend forecast.

The ponies will run for the roses on Saturday and Alton’s 3rd Street Entertainment district is home to the largest Kentucky Derby Party around! Grab your big hats, mint juleps and dance in the streets when Atlanta Rhythm Section comes to town.

Kentucky Derby Party at Mac’s (website link here)

Saturday, May 4 starting at 11 a.m.

Mac’s Downtown in Alton

Lights, cameras, action! The historic Ariston Café in Litchfield lights up again Saturday with new neon signage. Party like it’s 1926 in Litchfield.

Relighting Celebration: Ariston Café Neon Sign (website link here)

Saturday, May 4 gates open at 7 p.m., lighting around 8:15 p.m.

Ariston Café in Litchfield

We know who the real winner is at this annual barbecue contest…. You! See the pros at work and enjoy juicy BBQ.

4th Annual Barbecue Contest (website link here)

Saturday, May 4 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Betsey Ann Park in Brighton

Suffering from “Morel Fever”? Pere Marquette Lodge has the cure during its annual Mushroom Festival featuring live music, wine tasting, vendors, and all you need to know about this popular fungi!

Mushroom Festival (website link here)

Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pere Marquette in Grafton

Shake up your Cinco de Mayo celebration with The Fiesta 5K. Afterwards settle in to some great Mexican food, mariachi music, piñatas and more.

Fiesta 5K (website link here)

Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Edwardsville Township Park in Edwardsville

