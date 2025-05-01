ALTON - National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) shines a spotlight on the U.S. travel industry’s essential role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and enhancing the nation’s global competitiveness.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is showcasing it’s role in the travel industry with a series of travel segments on KMOV-TV throughout the week culminating with a live broadcast of Great Day St. Louis at Aerie’s Resort on Friday, May 9.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Southwest Illinois is a dynamic region and travel provides a powerful economic engine for our six counties and 39 communities,” noted Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “Travel fuels our local economies and enhances the quality of life in our region.”

The Great Rivers & Routes region had over $827 million in travel spending in 2024 which generated $31.6 million in local tax revenues. Travel and tourism in the region supported $203.2 million in hospitality and travel employment and payroll. That impact supports local businesses and fosters long-term growth in the region.

“Travel drives economic opportunity and strengthens our communities,” Mr. Jobe said. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we celebrate travel’s undeniable impact and reaffirm its importance in sharing our local economies and quality of life.”

Since 1983, NTTW has underscored the travel industry’s contribution to U.S. economic strength, community vitality and quality of life. In 2024, the travel industry generated $2.9 trillion in economic output, supported more than 15 million jobs and produced $190 billion in tax revenue – the quivalent of $1,490 per household.

More like this: